The State of Things

A Musical Meditation On Loss: Anne-Claire’s New Album

The cover of Anne-Claire's new album, 'I Still Look For You.'
Kendall Atwater
/

When Anne-Claire Niver’s grandmother died in 2016, her small family was devastated. Niver was so grief-stricken that writing music about her grandmother was painful – too painful for her to imagine writing a song or recording an album about the loss. 

But when she did finally record and release that track, Niver and her producer realized that the single was a jumping-off point for a new record  which came out earlier this month. Host Frank Stasio talks to Niver about the album “I Still Look For You,” .and how she wrote about such a painful experience.

Niver also plays live in studio with David Dollar on electric guitar and Charles Cleaver on keyboard. Catch Niver’s band, simply called Anne-Claire, perform at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro on Friday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. They will also be at Kings in Raleigh on Saturday, Sept. 1. Find a link to other upcoming shows here.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
