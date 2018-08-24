New Constitutional Amendments To Be Created In Special Session

The North Carolina General Assembly is in a last-minute special session, called yesterday, to rewrite two proposed constitutional amendments to appear on the November ballot.

Earlier this week, a state three-judge panel ruled that two of the six proposed amendments should be removed from the ballot because the language is misleading. The two amendments would have stripped the governor’s office of some powers.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii for the latest.