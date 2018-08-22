Movies On The Radio: The Cinematic Universe You Most Want To Live In

The best filmmakers can craft a world so vivid viewers can imagine themselves living alongside the characters. Through intricate sets, or the magic of animation, cinema becomes America’s dream machine.

For this edition of Movies on the Radio, The State of Things asked listeners what cinematic universe they most want to live in. Picks range from the mid-century Bronx as portrayed in “Marty,” to the magical world of Harry Potter and Hogwarts. Others want to venture to the space utopia of “Star Trek.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes about the movie dreamlands listeners most want to live in. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University and Boyes is a film curator for the North Carolina Museum of Art.

Boyes hosts a screening of “Why Be Good?” at The Carolina Theatre in Durham on Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. as part of her Moviediva Film Series. Gordon will host a screening of “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” on Thursday, Sept. 13 at the James B. Hunt Jr. Library at North Carolina State University and a screening of “The Hitch-Hiker” on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Raleigh’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.