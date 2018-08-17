Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'Sidecar Social Club' Is Jazz With An Eclectic Twist

maxresdefault.jpg
Courtesy of Sidecar Social Club
/
The sound of Sidecar Social Club may trace provenance from traditional jazz music, but their playful nature keeps their material sounding unique and inspired. Their new album 'Mystery Island' is a collection of original pieces that showcases just that.

The sound of Sidecar Social Club is rooted in the grit and authenticity of old jazz, but their performances are not stuck in the past. The band incorporates elements of rhythm and blues, Latin music and even rock. 

For their new album, “Mystery Island,” the band wrote all original sounds that showcase their musical playfulness. The project garnered attention from filmmaker Louis Leuci, who is using much of the band’s album as the score for an upcoming short film. Sidecar Social Club joins host Frank Stasio in studio for conversation and live performance.

The band is vocalist Lisa Veronica Wood, bassist Aaron Bittikofer, drummer Ed Butler, keyboardist Jim Crew, saxophonist F.O. Finch III and trombonist Dave Wright. They play at Blue Note Grill in Durham, on Friday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. and on the shore of Lake Raleigh on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT MusicSidecar Social ClubMystery IslandJazzR&BSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio