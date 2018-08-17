'Sidecar Social Club' Is Jazz With An Eclectic Twist

The sound of Sidecar Social Club is rooted in the grit and authenticity of old jazz, but their performances are not stuck in the past. The band incorporates elements of rhythm and blues, Latin music and even rock.

For their new album, “Mystery Island,” the band wrote all original sounds that showcase their musical playfulness. The project garnered attention from filmmaker Louis Leuci, who is using much of the band’s album as the score for an upcoming short film. Sidecar Social Club joins host Frank Stasio in studio for conversation and live performance.

The band is vocalist Lisa Veronica Wood, bassist Aaron Bittikofer, drummer Ed Butler, keyboardist Jim Crew, saxophonist F.O. Finch III and trombonist Dave Wright. They play at Blue Note Grill in Durham, on Friday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. and on the shore of Lake Raleigh on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.