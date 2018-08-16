A Job Is Worth More Than Money For People With Developmental Disabilities

The transition from high school to college or the job market is difficult for many people, but it can be especially difficult for people with developmental disabilities. The Chapel Hill-based nonprofit Extraordinary Ventures aims to bridge that gap. It operates six small businesses that employ more than 50 people with developmental disabilities.

A new documentary follows the stories of six of these individuals and shows how finding meaningful work shapes their lives both inside and outside the workplace. Amanda Walls has cerebral palsy and is featured in the film. She talks to host Frank Stasio about her work at Extraordinary Ventures and how it helps her meet friends.

Paige Morrow joins the discussion as well. She is the CEO of Extraordinary Ventures and talks about the unemployment crisis facing adults with developmental disabilities.

Stasio also talks with Laura Hart McKinny, the co-director and co-producer of the film “https://vimeo.com/272990645" target="_blank">Extraordinary People.” McKinny is a professor in the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. She is also the president of Stone’s Throw Films.

The documentary will be screening at Extraordinary Ventures in Chapel Hill on Thursday, Aug. 16. It will also screen at Camp Royall in Moncure on Saturday, Aug. 18.