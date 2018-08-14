Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

How Home Has Changed In Small-Town North Carolina

171201_120717_wil_d49_35.jpg
Courtesy of Keith Dannemiller
/
Playing the part of an angel, Esmeralda Villanueva is on her way to a Christmas presentation performed by students of the Sallie B. Howard School for the Arts and Education at a nursing home in Wilson.

What does home mean, and how does the idea of home change over time? Mexico City-based photographer Keith Dannemiller explored these questions during a month-long residency at the Eyes on Main Street program based in Wilson, North Carolina. 

Dannemiller photographed daily life in the small town and talked to many Mexican immigrants who live there. His interest lies in the tension between the longstanding myths about what home means in a small Southern town and the changing demographics of the South, which have created a more dynamic concept of home.

The photos he took during his residency comprised the project “Wilson,” were featured in Wilson until the end of July. The photos will be on display, along with the rest of the Eyes on Main Street residents’ photography, at the Pingyao International Photography Festival, September 19 to 25, in Pingyao, China.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Dannemiller about the project, his own personal connection to the South, and the stories he heard about what home means.

Interview Highlights

Dannemiller on the many different ideas of home in the Mexican diaspora in the United States:
This idea of asking a question about home, there's no simple answer. There's people that will say: I've become Americanized. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to live. This is my life. And there's the other end of the spectrum … I have a friend … [who is] a photographer in Minneapolis, and she said: I was born and raised in Mexico, but I've lived in the U.S. for the good part of my adult life. My life has become an interesting duality: two languages, two cultures, two homes, two lives. However, I'll always be Mexican first.
 

A white boy at a Mexican restaurant in a sombrero with frosting on his face.
Credit Keith Dannemiller
/
At the Fiesta Cancún Mexican Restaurant in Wilson, a young Anglo boy is serenaded with the traditional Mexican birthday song ‘Las Mañanitas’ and later has his face gently pushed into his birthday cake (another Mexican custom) as the staff of the restaurant chant MORDIDA! MORDIDA! (BITE! BITE!).

Dannemiller on his photograph, above, of a white boy participating in a Mexican birthday tradition:
When you go down to take the bite, someone gently pushes your head into the cake. And so the photograph is when he came back up with the front of his face covered with frosting from the cake .. It’s an extremely simple photograph … Graphically simple. But at the same time it embodies a lot of that cross-fertilization and that infusion, shall we say, of Mexican culture.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMexico CityKeith DannemillerWilsonEyes on Main StreetPhotography
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories