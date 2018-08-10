Looking At The Life Of Appalachia Through A Noir Lens

Who are you willing to die for? That question is at the center of a new Appalachian noir novel set in western North Carolina, where author David Joy has lived his entire life.

The plot of “The Line That Held Us” (G.P.Putnam’s Sons/2018) centers on the relationship between Darl Moody and his best friend, Calvin Hooper. The two men are trying to cover up a dark secret, and their loyalty is tested as that secret comes to light.

Author David Joy joins host Frank Stasio to discuss the book and its central themes of family and place. Joy also talks about how Appalachian culture has changed in the past few decades as the world becomes more mobile and globalized.

Joy will read at the Jackson County Public Library in Sylva on Tuesday, Aug. 14. He will be also be at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Wednesday, Aug. 15 and at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill on Thursday, Aug 16. You can find a list of all of his readings here.