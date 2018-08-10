Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Jazz Pianist Eric Hirsh Finds His Own Voice

1 of 2
'Distillation,' the debut album from pianist Eric Hirsh, is out today.
Courtesy of Eric Hirsh
2 of 2
The Eric Hirsh quartet from left to right: Aaron Hill on saxophone, Eric Hirsh on the keys, Pete Kimosh on acoustic bass and Stephen Coffman on drums

Eric Hirsh’s parents met at a conservatory, so music was a staple in their home. Like many children, he began music lessons at a young age. But how many take jazz piano at the tender age of eight? Jazz would become his love. 

He helped foster and grow this love when he co-created the progressive hip-hop quartet “The Beast” and became director of the salsa band Orquesta GarDel. Hirsh has performed on the State of Things with both bands.

He returns with “Distillation,” his first release as a bandleader and what Hirsh calls his “truest expression” as an artist. Joined by Aaron Hill on saxophone, Pete Kimosh on acoustic bass and Stephen Coffman on drums, Eric Hirsh performs songs from his debut album. The concert and album release party is tonight at the Durham Fruit and Produce Company located at 305 South Dillard in Durham.  

His band The Beast performs second Sundays at the Durham Hotel. Orquesta GarDel has a new residency at the Living Arts Collective where they perform live for salsa dancers. 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJazzPianoErich HirshSOT MusicSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio