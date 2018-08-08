Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Lawsuits Loom Over November Election

Four of the six constitutional amendments state Republican legislators want on the fall ballot now face a legal battle. 

The NAACP and Clean Air Carolina, an environmental advocacy group, filed suit against Republican leaders earlier this week claiming that because several North Carolina districts were deemed illegal gerrymanders in federal court, legislators do not have the authority to put constitutional amendments on the ballot. They also argue that the proposed ballot language explaining the amendments is misleading and incomplete.

Gov. Roy Cooper also filed suit to block two amendments: one on how judgeships are filled and another on his appointment powers.

WUNC political reporter Rusty Jacobs joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the latest.

NAACP Clean Air North Carolina NC Legislature
