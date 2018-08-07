MeToo, Immigration And Guns: A State-By-State Policy Analysis

Stateline’s annual legislative review analyzes how political trends affect policy questions in legislatures around the country. This year’s findings examine decisions about Medicaid expansion, the impact of the #MeToo movement on policy and behavior, the changing power of unions, gun control legislation in the wake of the Las Vegas and Parkland shootings, and the ongoing fight over sanctuary cities and immigration policy.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by Barbara Barrett, the managing editor of Stateline and former reporter for The News & Observer to break down the findings of this year’s legislative review. WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii joins in to explain what these findings means to North Carolina.