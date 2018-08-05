Bringing The World Home To You

Which cinematic universe do you most want to live in?

Touchstone Pictures
In the Wes Anderson film 'The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou' red-capped underwater-adventurers hunt for the elusive jaguar shark.

Good cinema takes you out of your living room and transports you miles, eons, and even worlds away. And like a good book, the best films can leave you with a deep desire to meet those characters, or even live life for a day in their magical worlds. Think about living out supernatural fantasies within the walls of Hogwarts, hunting an elusive jaguar shark alongside your quirky buddies in a Wes Anderson film, or dodging bullets as a super-human cybercriminal in “The Matrix.”

 

For the next Movies on The Radio, we want to know, which cinematic universe do you most want to live in? We want to hear from you! Email us your favorites at sot@wunc.org or tweet us @state_of_things with #sotmovie. You could be featured in our next installment of Movies on the Radio!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SafKm0tsSOw

The State of ThingsMovies On The RadioMoviesLaura BoyesMarsha GordonThe State of ThingsWes AndersonThe MatrixHarry Potter
