The State of Things

A Tribute To The Father Of The Blues

Dan Brainerd
 Last year, the Craven Arts Council and Gallery asked Jon Shain to do a tribute show featuring the music of W.C. Handy. He decided to take on the musical challenge of turning music for cornet and big band into music that a solo guitar and singer could perform. He transcribed hours of old piano music and listened to hours of full band recordings of Handy’s music. He re-arranged the music to work for solo guitar and voice.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Shain about the album that came out of that tribute show, “Gettin’ Handy With The Blues.” The Durham-based guitar player performs live in studio with bass player FJ Ventre. They will be performing at the Eno Festival in Durham on Wednesday, July 4.

The State of Things
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
