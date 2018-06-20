Canadian Musician Creates Audiovisual Project Inspired By Wilmington

Canadian multi-instrumentalist Rozalind MacPhail fell in love with Wilmington when she was stationed there for an artist residency as part of the Cucalorus Festival. She was inspired to create an audiovisual project featuring short films about why people feel connected to the city.

She invited local and visiting filmmakers to contribute, and the final product features her live scoring. MacPhail plays the soundtrack to each silent film live, combining traditional songwriting, sound looping, and flute performance. Host Frank Stasio talks to MacPhail about this project and her connection to Wilmington.

Filmmaker Shona Thomson joins the conversation as well. She is an artist, curator and producer. Thomson directed one of the films featured in “From The River To The Ocean.” The other filmmakers featured in the project are Matt Malloy, Mariah Dunn Kramer, Josh Caine, Matt Gossett, Mandi Edwards, Dan Sokolowski, Gina Rae Anderson, and Rozalind MacPhail.

“From The River To The Ocean” won an East Coast Music Award for “Electronic Recording of the Year” in 2017. The project will be performed on Wednesday, June 20 at the NC Film Forum in Wilmington at Watermans Brewing; on Thursday, June 21 in Winston-Salem at Monstercade, and later in the month at venues in Durham, Greensboro and Carrboro. The rest of the tour dates can be found here.