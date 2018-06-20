Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Canadian Musician Creates Audiovisual Project Inspired By Wilmington

1 of 3
Multi-instrumentalist Rozalind MacPhail often scores silent films with live performance.
Courtesy of Tom Cochrane
2 of 3
Shona Thomson, a live event curator and producer from Scotland whose work is featured in "From The River To The Ocean."
Courtesy of Chris Scott
3 of 3
All of the filmmakers involved with "From The River To The Ocean," except for Matt Malloy.
Courtesy of Rozalind MacPhail

Canadian multi-instrumentalist Rozalind MacPhail fell in love with Wilmington when she was stationed there for an artist residency as part of the Cucalorus Festival. She was inspired to create an audiovisual project featuring short films about why people feel connected to the city.

She invited local and visiting filmmakers to contribute, and the final product features her live scoring. MacPhail plays the soundtrack to each silent film live, combining traditional songwriting, sound looping, and flute performance. Host Frank Stasio talks to MacPhail about this project and her connection to Wilmington.

Filmmaker Shona Thomson joins the conversation as well. She is an artist, curator and producer. Thomson directed one of the films featured in “From The River To The Ocean.” The other filmmakers featured in the project are Matt Malloy, Mariah Dunn Kramer, Josh Caine, Matt Gossett, Mandi Edwards, Dan Sokolowski, Gina Rae Anderson, and Rozalind MacPhail.

“From The River To The Ocean” won an East Coast Music Award for “Electronic Recording of the Year” in 2017. The project will be performed on Wednesday, June 20 at the NC Film Forum in Wilmington at Watermans Brewing; on Thursday, June 21 in Winston-Salem at Monstercade, and later in the month at venues in Durham, Greensboro and Carrboro. The rest of the tour dates can be found here.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
