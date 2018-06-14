Tent Cities For Immigrant Children

In an attempt to regulate unaccompanied children who cross the border, the Trump administration is considering detaining them in tent cities. In an exclusive by Franco Ordoñez of McClatchy, there are reports that the Department of Health and Human Services is scouting locations at military bases in Texas that will house up to 5,000 migrant children.

Ordoñez is White House correspondent covering immigration & foreign affairs for the McClatchy Washington bureau. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his exclusive on the proposed tent cities and the administration’s zero tolerance policy that is separating immigrant families.