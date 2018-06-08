Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Singer Bette Smith Shows It’s Never Too Late For A Leap Of Faith

bette_smith_-_photo__photo_by_shervin_lainez_.jpg
Courtesy of Shervin Lainez
/
Brooklyn's own Bette Smith makes a splash with her Southern-style soul debut 'Jetlagger,' out now through Fat Possum/Big Legal Mess records.

Bette Smith sang in her church choir and for a while church music was all she knew. She wasn't allowed to listen to secular music. Smith was raised Seventh-day Adventist, and her father encouraged solely religious music at home and in church where he directed the choir. But the family lived in a diverse neighborhood in Brooklyn, where the sounds of the South were too hard to avoid.

Smith was drawn to soul music, however she spent years telling herself singing professionally just was not an option. After three of her family members passed, she did some deep soul searching and finally decided to pursue her dream. Now she is bringing her delta-style soul-rock mix to North Carolina as part of her international tour for her newest album “Jetlagger.”

Bette Smith and her band perform at The Bullpen in Durham on Saturday, June 7, at THE BLOCK off biltmore in Asheville on Monday, June 11, and at The Rooster’s Wife in Aberdeen, on Wednesday, June 13. Ben Palmer joins Smith on guitar and vocals for a live studio performance.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBette SmithSoul MusicBen PalmerDelta Style SoulThe BullpenThe BlockThe Rooster's WifeSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio