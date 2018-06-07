North Carolina Legislative News Roundup

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the latest state budget Wednesday, claiming the spending plan does not do enough to support teachers. But is Cooper’s budget plan fiscally sound? The legislature’s nonpartisan Fiscal Research Division says his proposed budget would rack up a nearly $500 million deficit by 2020.

Meanwhile this year’s version of the North Carolina Farm Act may have far-reaching implications on whether rural residents can fight back against industrial farming operations. Plus, there is a backlog of 15,000 untested rape kits in North Carolina, but a new bill may create a strategy for how to tackle the problem.

Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii speaks with host Frank Stasio about the many bills moving through the state legislature this week, including a number of redistricting proposals.