North Carolina Legislative News Roundup

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper unveiled his first budget proposal on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Durham Technical Community College.
Jeff Tiberii
/
WUNC

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the latest state budget Wednesday, claiming the spending plan does not do enough to support teachers. But is Cooper’s budget plan fiscally sound? The legislature’s nonpartisan Fiscal Research Division says his proposed budget would rack up a nearly $500 million deficit by 2020.

Meanwhile this year’s version of the North Carolina Farm Act may have far-reaching implications on whether rural residents can fight back against industrial farming operations. Plus, there is a backlog of 15,000 untested rape kits in North Carolina, but a new bill may create a strategy for how to tackle the problem.

Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii speaks with host Frank Stasio about the many bills moving through the state legislature this week, including a number of redistricting proposals.

State PoliticsNCGABudget Proposalstate budget 2018North Carolina Farm Act
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
See stories by Frank Stasio
