Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Reimagining The Historic Magnolia House Motel

magnolia_house_001__1__0.jpg
Courtesy of The Historic Magnolia House
/

The Magnolia House has a rich history in Greensboro. In the 1950s, it was one of the few places that welcomed African-Americans traveling between Richmond and Atlanta. Its guest list includes stars from Duke Ellington and Ike and Tina Turner to James Brown and heavyweight champion Ezzard Charles.

Ray Charles was such a frequent visitor, he could comfortably navigate around the home, despite his impaired vision. Though the motel did not have a restaurant, the co-owner Louise Gist would often serve up home-cooked meals with biscuits and molasses.

Greensboro resident Sam Pass grew up near the Magnolia House and remembers hearing stories about the motel. When the Gist family was in jeopardy of losing the property in the mid-90s, Page stepped up to purchase, restore and preserve the space. Sam Pass joins host Frank Stasio live from the Triad Stage in Greensboro to share some of the many colorful stories that filled the Magnolia House. The space is on the National Register of Historic Places and is used today for a jazz brunch on Sundays and for private events.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGreensboroThe Historic Magnolia HouseSam PageJazzRay CharlesDuke EllingtonIke TurnerTina TurnerEzzard Charles
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio