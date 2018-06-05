Bringing The World Home To You

Magpie Thief Collaborators Step Back Into The Blues

Courtesy of Emily Stewart and Matty Sheets
Magpie Thief is a stripped down folk-duo featuring Greensboro-based singer-songwriters Emily Stewart and Matty Sheets. For Stewart and Sheets, the heat of summer inspires some of their most creative work. They escape the sun and cozy up indoors in cool living rooms. As this summer approaches, Stewart and Sheets are hoping to veer away from their raw and eclectic folk sound and experiment with other genres, including the blues.

The two perform live at the Triad Stage’s UpStage Cabaret in Greensboro. Stewart is a multi-instrumentalist comfortable on stage with a banjo, harmonica, or guitar. Matty Sheets joins on guitar and vocals to perform what they call “folk music with street smarts.” Sheets performs Saturday, June 9 at 8 p.m. at Common Grounds in Greensboro, and on Thursday, June 14 at 9 p.m. at On Pop of the World Studios in Greensboro. You can catch Stewart on Friday, June 22 at 10 p.m. at Smith & Edge in Greensboro. The duo play Saturday, July 14 at 7 p.m. at Greensboro’s Preyer Brewing.

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
