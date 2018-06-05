Magpie Thief Collaborators Step Back Into The Blues

Magpie Thief is a stripped down folk-duo featuring Greensboro-based singer-songwriters Emily Stewart and Matty Sheets. For Stewart and Sheets, the heat of summer inspires some of their most creative work. They escape the sun and cozy up indoors in cool living rooms. As this summer approaches, Stewart and Sheets are hoping to veer away from their raw and eclectic folk sound and experiment with other genres, including the blues.

The two perform live at the Triad Stage’s UpStage Cabaret in Greensboro. Stewart is a multi-instrumentalist comfortable on stage with a banjo, harmonica, or guitar. Matty Sheets joins on guitar and vocals to perform what they call “folk music with street smarts.” Sheets performs Saturday, June 9 at 8 p.m. at Common Grounds in Greensboro, and on Thursday, June 14 at 9 p.m. at On Pop of the World Studios in Greensboro. You can catch Stewart on Friday, June 22 at 10 p.m. at Smith & Edge in Greensboro. The duo play Saturday, July 14 at 7 p.m. at Greensboro’s Preyer Brewing.