The Political Junkie: Tweets, Tariffs And Talks With North Korea

The week kicked off with White House officials working overtime to save the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been photographed in New York enjoying dinner and drinks with the leader’s right hand man, Kim Yong-chol. Will the stepped up efforts save the summit?

Roseanne could not be saved after she pressed send on a tweet that compared former Obama staffer Valerie Jarrett to a monkey. ABC quickly cancelled the “Roseanne” reboot despite its huge ratings success. Trump, who took partial credit for the show’s success, did not comment about the tweet. Instead he took the opportunity to ask ABC for an apology for all of the negative things they have allowed their hosts to say about him. Is there a double standard?

The White House is moving ahead with steel and aluminum tariffs against its allies. Canada, Mexico and the European Union plan to strike back. What will it mean for American workers? And there are some major primary elections happening next week. Can California win back the House?

The political junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio for a robust discussion about this week in politics.