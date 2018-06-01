Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie: Tweets, Tariffs And Talks With North Korea

Kim Yong Chol, left, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a meeting, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in New York.
Seth Wenig
/
AP Photo

The week kicked off with White House officials working overtime to save the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been photographed in New York enjoying dinner and drinks with the leader’s right hand man, Kim Yong-chol. Will the stepped up efforts save the summit?

Roseanne could not be saved after she pressed send on a tweet that compared former Obama staffer Valerie Jarrett to a monkey. ABC quickly cancelled the “Roseanne” reboot despite its huge ratings success. Trump, who took partial credit for the show’s success, did not comment about the tweet. Instead he took the opportunity to ask ABC for an apology for all of the negative things they have allowed their hosts to say about him. Is there a double standard?

The White House is moving ahead with steel and aluminum tariffs against its allies. Canada, Mexico and the European Union plan to strike back. What will it mean for American workers?  And there are some major primary elections happening next week. Can California win back the House?

The political junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio for a robust discussion about this week in politics.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPolitical JunkieKen Rudin
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio