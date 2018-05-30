A Cross-Cultural Experiment In Ecology, Technology And Radio

Kerri Mubaarak is the artistic director of Greensboro-based Scrapmettle Entertainment Group. Their Blueprints program gives youth the opportunity to create, write and produce arts projects from inception to performance. One day she received a call from educators at Ecole Actuelle Bilingue primary school in Senegal saying: our fourth and fifth graders are interested in radio, can you come up with a course of study for them?

Mubaarak had worked with Ecole Actuelle Bilingue before, but she was accustomed to working with the arts, not radio production. Her vision was to join students from Senegal with students from Hunter Elementary in Greensboro, and together they would create a podcast from scratch.

The curriculum for the students in Senegal was focused on a year long study about ecology and environmental issues, and Mubaarak joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the end result: Blueprints On Air. She is joined by educator Mame Hughes. Students Jad of Dakar and Anya of Greensboro share what they learned about radio, the environment and life in other countries.