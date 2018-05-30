Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Cross-Cultural Experiment In Ecology, Technology And Radio

1 of 2
Kerri Mubaraak and WQMG personality Delyte with participants from Hunter Elementary School in Greensboro
Courtesy of Kerri Mubaraak
2 of 2
WQMG personality Delyte with participants from Ecole Actuelle Bilingue in Senegal
Courtesy of Kerri Mubaraak

Kerri Mubaarak is the artistic director of Greensboro-based Scrapmettle Entertainment Group. Their Blueprints program gives youth the opportunity to create, write and produce arts projects from inception to performance. One day she received a call from educators at Ecole Actuelle Bilingue primary school in Senegal saying: our fourth and fifth graders are interested in radio, can you come up with a course of study for them?

Mubaarak had worked with Ecole Actuelle Bilingue before, but she was accustomed to working with the arts, not radio production. Her vision was to join students from Senegal with students from Hunter Elementary in Greensboro, and together they would create a podcast from scratch.

The curriculum for the students in Senegal was focused on a year long study about ecology and environmental issues, and Mubaarak joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the end result: Blueprints On Air. She is joined by educator Mame Hughes. Students Jad of Dakar and Anya of Greensboro share what they learned about radio, the environment and life in other countries.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGreensboroHunter ElementaryKerri MubaraakMame HughesEcole Actuelle BilinguePodcastingBlueprints on AirBlueprints
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio