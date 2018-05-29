Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Your Favorite Cult Films

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” spurred one of the biggest cult movies phenomenons. But the sci-fi musical mashup did not impress at the box office when it opened in 1975. In fact, a Halloween show in New York City and a national rollout of the film was canceled due to terrible reviews. Decades later, the film has been running continuously in movie theaters for longer than any other movie — with many of the showings happening at midnight on weekends.

On the next Movies On The Radio, we want to know your favorite cult film: a movie that wasn’t popular when it opened but gained a big following years later. The often unexpected gems run the gamut from “Donnie Darko" — a box office flop that gained a wider following in the years after it opened — to “Heathers” or “Harold and Maude.”

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will dissect your picks. Submit yours by emailing us at sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #SOTmovies for a chance to be on the the show.
 

