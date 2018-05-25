Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Late Start, A Blossoming Career For Artist Isabel Taylor

Isabel Taylor with guitar
Courtesy of Isabel Taylor
/

Isabel Taylor wanted to perform on stage for a long time. So long, in fact, that it became one of those dreams that lingered until it felt more and more distant. So she finally set a deadline: by 40 she would take the stage at an open mic.

That deadline came and went. Years later, it was a birthday request from her husband that finally pushed her to get up on the stage and sing. She may have been a late bloomer, but from that point forward Taylor did, indeed, blossom.

Today she writes original tunes influenced by ‘60s and ‘70s folk, and her debut CD “Awake Again” at one point hit top 15 album on the Folk DJ Chart. Taylor joins host Frank Stasio in studio to talk about her music career and to play a live set alongside award-winning guitarist and vocalist Jon Shain.

Taylor performs in Pittsboro on Sunday, June 3, in Greensboro on Saturday, June 23, and in Chapel Hill on Sunday, July 8.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsIsabel TaylorJon ShainFolk MusicAcoustic GuitarChapel HillSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio