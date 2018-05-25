A Late Start, A Blossoming Career For Artist Isabel Taylor

Isabel Taylor wanted to perform on stage for a long time. So long, in fact, that it became one of those dreams that lingered until it felt more and more distant. So she finally set a deadline: by 40 she would take the stage at an open mic.

That deadline came and went. Years later, it was a birthday request from her husband that finally pushed her to get up on the stage and sing. She may have been a late bloomer, but from that point forward Taylor did, indeed, blossom.

Today she writes original tunes influenced by ‘60s and ‘70s folk, and her debut CD “Awake Again” at one point hit top 15 album on the Folk DJ Chart. Taylor joins host Frank Stasio in studio to talk about her music career and to play a live set alongside award-winning guitarist and vocalist Jon Shain.

Taylor performs in Pittsboro on Sunday, June 3, in Greensboro on Saturday, June 23, and in Chapel Hill on Sunday, July 8.