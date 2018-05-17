Young Adult Novel Highlights The Life Of A Young Caregiver

When author Frank Morelli was in high school, his grandfather moved in with the family after he was diagnosed with Pick’s disease, a progressive form of dementia. Morelli noticed how his father struggled to become a caretaker, trying to keep his promise of giving his father a death with dignity as the disease progressed.

That experience inspired his new book, “No Sad Songs” (Fish Out Of Water Books/2018). The story centers on 18-year-old Gabe LoScuda, who becomes the caretaker for his grandfather after a family tragedy. His grandfather has Alzheimer’s, and LoScuda has to juggle being a normal teen with the responsibility of caring for his grandfather.

Credit Courtesy of Frank Morelli / Author Frank Morelli.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Morelli about the book and what the story reveals about the complicated world of youth caregiving. Morelli will be at a book signing at the Barnes & Noble in High Point on Saturday, June 9.



