The State of Things

Young Adult Novel Highlights The Life Of A Young Caregiver

book cover for 'no sad songs'
Courtesy of Frank Morelli
/

When author Frank Morelli was in high school, his grandfather moved in with the family after he was diagnosed with Pick’s disease, a progressive form of dementia. Morelli noticed how his father struggled to become a caretaker, trying to keep his promise of giving his father a death with dignity as the disease progressed. 

That experience inspired his new book, “No Sad Songs” (Fish Out Of Water Books/2018). The story centers on 18-year-old Gabe LoScuda, who becomes the caretaker for his grandfather after a family tragedy. His grandfather has Alzheimer’s, and LoScuda has to juggle being a normal teen with the responsibility of caring for his grandfather.

photo of frank morelli
Credit Courtesy of Frank Morelli
/
Author Frank Morelli.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Morelli about the book and what the story reveals about the complicated world of youth caregiving. Morelli will be at a book signing at the Barnes & Noble in High Point on Saturday, June 9.

 

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
