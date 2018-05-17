Young Adult Novel Highlights The Life Of A Young Caregiver
When author Frank Morelli was in high school, his grandfather moved in with the family after he was diagnosed with Pick’s disease, a progressive form of dementia. Morelli noticed how his father struggled to become a caretaker, trying to keep his promise of giving his father a death with dignity as the disease progressed.
That experience inspired his new book, “No Sad Songs” (Fish Out Of Water Books/2018). The story centers on 18-year-old Gabe LoScuda, who becomes the caretaker for his grandfather after a family tragedy. His grandfather has Alzheimer’s, and LoScuda has to juggle being a normal teen with the responsibility of caring for his grandfather.
Host Frank Stasio talks to Morelli about the book and what the story reveals about the complicated world of youth caregiving. Morelli will be at a book signing at the Barnes & Noble in High Point on Saturday, June 9.