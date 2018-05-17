Three Officers Indicted After Brutal Beating Of Raleigh Man

A Wake County grand jury handed up felony assault indictments this week for Cameron Broadwell, a Wake County sheriff’s deputy and North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers Michael G. Blake and Tabitha Davis. The three are accused with violently beating and injuring Kyron Dwain Hinton, a Raleigh resident who was homeless at the time of the incident. Hinton was approached by law enforcement on April 3 in East Raleigh, and what happened next landed him in the hospital for three days with injuries that included a fractured eye socket, broken nose and 20 dog bites.

Hinton admits to “talking junk” to the police officers, but law enforcement says he was engaging in violent conduct, gestured as if he had a firearm and refused to cooperate. Bodycam footage has not been released, but photos of the incident went viral on social media. Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer crime reporter Thomasi McDonald about the case and the victim’s account of what he calls a “Rodney King” type beating. Bodycam footage has not been released, but McDonald has requested a copy.



