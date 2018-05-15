Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Greensboro Gets A Book Festival

banner photo of eight featured authors with the words 'we are greensboro bound'

Greensboro will host its first-ever literary festival this weekend. 50 planned events will feature more than 80 writers who are as diverse as the topics they cover, including authors who are undocumented, gender fluid, and from a range of other religious and ethnic backgrounds.

The festival is the brainchild of Steve Colyer, who recently moved to the Triad from Miami and was surprised to discover that Greensboro did not have its own book festival. He called the owners of the independent book store Scuppernong Books, and soon a new literary festival was born. Greensboro Bound: A Literary Festival runs from Friday, May 18 to Sunday, May 20 at venues throughout the city. 

Joining host Frank Stasio live from Triad Stage is Brian Lampkin, and author Naima Coster, one of the participants in the festival. Coster will read excerpts from her debut novel “Halsey Street”(Little A/ 2018), which tells the story of a mother and daughter trying to reconnect against the backdrop of a changing neighborhood in Brooklyn.  
 

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92.
