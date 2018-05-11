Waffle House Goes Viral Again And Activists Have Had Enough

Waffle House has become embroiled in a new public scandal, and African-American activists are calling for a boycott. Early this week, a video went viral of 22-year-old Anthony Wall getting choked by a police officer outside of a Waffle House in Warsaw, North Carolina.

The young black man had escorted his 16-year-old sister to her prom and entered the Waffle House in his tuxedo. Video footage shows a loud argument between Wall, his sister and Waffle House employees. Police were called, and the viral video shows them pushing him against a window, choking him and slamming him to the ground.

News & Observer reporter Abbie Bennett has interviewed the victim and the police. She joins host Frank Stasio to give details about the latest Waffle House scandal and the black leaders who have called for a boycott.



