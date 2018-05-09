NC Primaries: Who Won, Who Lost, And Why It Matters

North Carolinians had their say at the polls Tuesday in the 2018 primary election. There were primary challenges in almost every Congressional district, and Democrats running for every legislative seat in the state.

It was also a groundbreaking year for the number of women on the ballot and one Democratic incumbent ran while facing accusations of sexual misconduct. Both the conversation around racial injustice and the #MeToo movement seemed to have an impact on races in the state.

Reporter Lauren Horsch of N.C. Insider and WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs highlight notable results of the 2018 North Carolina primaries including the ousting of U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, a Republican representing the 9th District, by former Charlotte pastor Mark Harris. Pittenger is the first incumbent representative to lose in the country this year. State Rep. Duane Hall, who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, lost his race for District 11 against Allison Dahle.

There were political shifts in law enforcement offices as well. In Buncombe County, Quentin Miller became the first African-American major party nominee for sheriff in county history. Meanwhile in Durham County, sheriff candidate Clarence Birkhead unseated Sheriff Mike Andrews.



