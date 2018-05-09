Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NC Primaries: Who Won, Who Lost, And Why It Matters

A picture of an 'I Voted' sticker.
Vox Efx
/
Flickr

North Carolinians had their say at the polls Tuesday in the 2018 primary election. There were primary challenges in almost every Congressional district, and Democrats running for every legislative seat in the state.

It was also a groundbreaking year for the number of women on the ballot and one Democratic incumbent ran while facing accusations of sexual misconduct. Both the conversation around racial injustice and the #MeToo movement seemed to have an impact on races in the state.

Reporter Lauren Horsch of N.C. Insider and WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs highlight notable results of the 2018 North Carolina primaries including the ousting of U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, a Republican representing the 9th District, by former Charlotte pastor Mark Harris. Pittenger is the first incumbent representative to lose in the country this year. State Rep. Duane Hall, who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, lost his race for District 11 against Allison Dahle.

There were political shifts in law enforcement offices as well. In Buncombe County, Quentin Miller became the first African-American major party nominee for sheriff in county history. Meanwhile in Durham County, sheriff candidate Clarence Birkhead unseated Sheriff Mike Andrews.

 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things2018 NC PrimaryCriminal Jusice Reform#MeTooLauren HorschRusty Jacobs
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories