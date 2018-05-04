The Political Junkie: Trump Nominated For Nobel, Also Faces Possible Mueller Subpoena

Rudolph Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York City and now member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday that Trump repaid the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump followed up on Twitter the next morning and backed up some of what Giuliani stated adding “money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll (sic) in this transaction.” The repayment claim goes against what Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen have previously said.

The Washington Post reports special counsel Robert Mueller is considering subpoenaing the president to force a testimony for the Russia investigation into possible campaign collusion. At the same time, House Republicans who support Donald Trump have formally nominated the president for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work brokering relations between North and South Korea. Plus, Washington continues to stir about the performance by comedian Michelle Wolf at the White House Correspondents’ dinner. Did she take her jokes too far? Host Frank Stasio talks about the headlines from Washington with Political Junkie Ken Rudin.



