Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Discovered At Age 11, Mimi Stillman Uses Her Flute, History And Art To Make Music

photo of mimi stillman posing in an evening gown on a city street
Vanessa Briceño
/

It was like a fairy tale. Renowned flutist Julius Baker was in town and 11-year-old Mimi Stillman got to meet him. Then he asked the question every orchestral musician wants to hear: do you know any Mozart? Of course she knew Mozart. Though Stillman had only been playing flute for a couple of years, she managed to impress one of the best and was launched into the spotlight and eventually had a full-fledged career as a solo flutist.

Though decades have passed, Stillman has not lost her passion for creating and sharing music. Through Música en tus Manos, she celebrates the music of Latino cultures while bringing chamber music and instruction to the Latino community in Philadelphia. As the founding artistic director of Dolce Suono Ensemble, she uses a mix of history, literature and visual arts to help contextualize her music. Stillman will join Frank Stasio to perform music from the new Dolce Suono Trio album entitled “American Canvas.” She will also perform with Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle as solo flutist on Sunday, May 6 at 3 p.m. at Carolina Theatre in Durham. 

An 11-year-old Mimi Stillman performs with the legendary Julius Baker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIMYu27NTM8
 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMimi StillmanClassical MusicFluteDolce Suono EnsembleChamber Orchestra of the Triangle
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry