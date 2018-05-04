Discovered At Age 11, Mimi Stillman Uses Her Flute, History And Art To Make Music

It was like a fairy tale. Renowned flutist Julius Baker was in town and 11-year-old Mimi Stillman got to meet him. Then he asked the question every orchestral musician wants to hear: do you know any Mozart? Of course she knew Mozart. Though Stillman had only been playing flute for a couple of years, she managed to impress one of the best and was launched into the spotlight and eventually had a full-fledged career as a solo flutist.

Though decades have passed, Stillman has not lost her passion for creating and sharing music. Through Música en tus Manos, she celebrates the music of Latino cultures while bringing chamber music and instruction to the Latino community in Philadelphia. As the founding artistic director of Dolce Suono Ensemble, she uses a mix of history, literature and visual arts to help contextualize her music. Stillman will join Frank Stasio to perform music from the new Dolce Suono Trio album entitled “American Canvas.” She will also perform with Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle as solo flutist on Sunday, May 6 at 3 p.m. at Carolina Theatre in Durham.

An 11-year-old Mimi Stillman performs with the legendary Julius Baker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIMYu27NTM8





