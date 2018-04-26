Movies On The Radio: The Scourge Of The Overrated Movie

Some films get nothing but love from the critics. They garner five stars, win awards, and spark endless think pieces. But do audiences actually like them? On Movies on the Radio host Frank Stasio speaks with film experts Marsha Gordon, a film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator for the North Carolina Museum of Art, about listener picks for most overrated films.

Some State of Things listeners cite critically-acclaimed flicks like “Citizen Kane” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” as the target of their ire, while others voice frustrations about dolling out hard-earned cash to watch their overrated picks in theaters (popcorn, soda and all). The experts take on everything from the beloved classic “Forrest Gump” to the desperately romantic “Titanic.”

Listener Picks for Most Overrated Films

Citizen Kane (1941)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9OUZNicTGU

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2UWOeBcsJI

​My Dinner With Andre (1981)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7hSY0QOkII

​The Cook, The Thief, His Wife, And Her Lover (1989)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dvhgFJKH3w

Forrest Gump (1994)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLvqoHBptjg

Titanic (1997)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCy5WQ9S4c0

​The Big Lebowski (1998)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd-go0oBF4Y

​Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7N8wkVA4_8s

The Lobster (2015)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vU29VfayDMw



