Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Favorite Films About Mothers

a picture of young Joan Crawford
From The Last of Mrs. Cheyney trailer
/

While we're celebrating mothers this month, why not honor the most memorable moms in cinema history?  Who can forget Faye Dunaway's portrayal of Joan Crawford as an abusive tyrant in "Mommie Dearest." 

Or the creepy tale of Jacqueline Kennedy's aging aunt and her middle-aged daughter living in the decaying "Grey Gardens" estate? This month on Movies on the Radio, we want to know about your favorite movies about moms.  Don't be afraid to go "Psycho" or "Throw Momma from the Train."  

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will dissect your picks. Submit yours by e-mailing us at sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #SOTmovie for a chance to be on the the show.  You won't find Movies on the Radio "Anywhere But Here." Do you remember that tear-jerker?  

Tags

The State of ThingsMovies On The RadioThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio