The State of Things

The Political Junkie: Trump Admin Vs. Haley, Who Will Replace Speaker Ryan, And More

photo of Nikki Haley speaking at the United Nations
Julie Jacobson
/
AP Photo

This week marked another rift in the Trump administration, this time over imposing new sanctions on Russia. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the president would announce those new sanctions during her appearance on Sunday talk shows. On Tuesday, a top White House official negated that comment and blamed Haley’s statement about sanctions on “momentary confusion.” Haley shot back, saying “I don’t get confused.”

Also in Washington, House Speaker Paul Ryan has announced his retirement. Who will replace him? Analysts say U.S Representative Mark Meadows from North Carolina will have some sway in that decision. Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about these stories and more. 

 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPolitical JunkieKen RudinRussian SanctionsNikki HaleyMark Meadows
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio