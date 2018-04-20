The Political Junkie: Trump Admin Vs. Haley, Who Will Replace Speaker Ryan, And More

This week marked another rift in the Trump administration, this time over imposing new sanctions on Russia. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the president would announce those new sanctions during her appearance on Sunday talk shows. On Tuesday, a top White House official negated that comment and blamed Haley’s statement about sanctions on “momentary confusion.” Haley shot back, saying “I don’t get confused.”

Also in Washington, House Speaker Paul Ryan has announced his retirement. Who will replace him? Analysts say U.S Representative Mark Meadows from North Carolina will have some sway in that decision. Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about these stories and more.



