Kooley High Wants To Unite The North Carolina Hip-Hop Community

North Carolina hip-hop group Kooley High is out with their new album “Never Come Down.” The acclaimed Kendrick Lamar-collaborator Patrick Douthit, better known as 9th Wonder, is executive producer for the album and one of the tracks includes Grammy-nominated artist Rapsody who was also a founding member of the group. Rapsody has since branched off for her own solo career, but she is still close with the group that helped her get her start.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Kooley High members: emcee Charlie Smarts (Alexander Thompson), rapper Tab-One (Taylor Burgess), DJ Ill Digitz (James Meyer), producer Sinopsis (Dennis McCarter), and producer Foolery (Thomas Kevin). The group shares their experiences working with 9th Wonder and perform tracks from the new album live in studio. The members of Kooley High also talk about the North Carolina hip-hop movement and how they are trying to bring the community together. Kooley High has an album release party on Saturday, April 21 at The Lincoln Theater in Raleigh.