The State of Things

Singer Leeda 'Lyric' Jones Has Love For Asheville’s Musical Streets

Leeda “Lyric” Jones honed her skills as a writer, singer and performer busking on the streets of downtown Asheville. At first hesitant to play for strangers, she quickly realized her original lyrics and soulful style helped her forge connections with those who needed it the most.

Jones is a third-generation musician: her grandfather, the slide-guitarist nicknamed “Guitar Shorty,” toured with B.B. King, and her father jams on anything from keytar, to drums, to the bass guitar he plays when he accompanies his daughter. Jones is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the group LYRIC. Her newest focus is on her solo R&B work and releasing the single for her forthcoming album.

Jones joins host Frank Stasio live in studio to perform a solo set and share stories from the streets of Asheville. Jones plays at Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte on Saturday, April 14, and performs with her father on Sunday, April 15 at 5 Walnut Wine Bar in Asheville. On Friday, May 11 LYRIC opens for George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at Salvage Station in Asheville

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bePdJc2N6V8

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
