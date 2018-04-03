Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Small Town Feels The Impact Of Remington’s Bankruptcy

Remington's corporate headquarters in Madison, North Carolina.
Keri Brown
/
WFDD

One of the oldest gun manufacturers in the country has filed for bankruptcy. Remington Outdoor Company, based in Madison, North Carolina, has racked up nearly a billion dollars of debt and faced several lawsuits, including one moving through the courts related to the use of its AR-15-style weapon in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Remington’s corporate headquarters is based in Madison, North Carolina, and community members there are concerned about what may happen to their town’s economy and workforce. WFDD reporter and host Keri Brown spent time in Madison speaking with residents and local officials about the threat of Remington’s closure. She also interviewed community members about their views on the nation-wide conversation surrounding gun control reform. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Keri Brown about her reporting.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsremingtonGun Controlgun lawsbankruptcyJames MadisonRockingham CountyWFDDKeri Brown
