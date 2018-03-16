The Political Junkie: Lessons From The Pennsylvania Election And Continued White House Drama

The special election in Pennsylvania this week turned a reliably red district blue. Democratic candidate Conor Lamb beat Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District. Is this a wake-up call for the Republican party?

And another big week in the Trump administration. The president is replacing Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo to serve as secretary of state. Trump nominated Gina Haspel to replace Pompeo as director of the CIA. He also brought in TV personality Lawrence Kudlow as his chief economic adviser.

Meanwhile Anderson Cooper interviewed porn star Stormy Daniels about the alleged affair she had with Donald Trump for the CBS News program “60 Minutes.” The air date has been pushed back to March 25, 2018. Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest political news.



