The State of Things

The Political Junkie: Lessons From The Pennsylvania Election And Continued White House Drama

ap_18073196293185_-_1.jpg
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP Photo

The special election in Pennsylvania this week turned a reliably red district blue. Democratic candidate Conor Lamb beat Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District. Is this a wake-up call for the Republican party?

And another big week in the Trump administration. The president is replacing Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo to serve as secretary of state. Trump nominated Gina Haspel to replace Pompeo as director of the CIA. He also brought in TV personality Lawrence Kudlow as his chief economic adviser.

Meanwhile Anderson Cooper interviewed porn star Stormy Daniels about the alleged affair she had with Donald Trump for the CBS News program “60 Minutes.” The air date has been pushed back to March 25, 2018. Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest political news.
 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPolitical RoundupKen Rudin2018 ElectionsRex TillersonMike PompeoGina HaspelCongressional DistrictsLawrence KudlowTrump AdministrationStormy Daniels
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
