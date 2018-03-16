Ned Ferm, The Jazzy Country Boy

Ned Ferm was only 4 years old when he decided to pursue a career in music. He grew up on a farm on Mount Desert Island near the coast of Maine and says he is a country boy at heart. But his knack for playing almost any instrument would eventually lead him to perform in New York City alongside renowned jazz icons like Roswell Rudd. Later, Ferm would study jazz at William Paterson University and the Rhythmic Music Conservatory in Denmark, where he earned the equivalent to a doctoral degree in saxophone performance.

Today, Ferm resides in Copenhagen. He has been featured on more than 30 international recordings and teaches music for all skill levels. He released his first album as bandleader, “Spent All The Money” (Stunt Records), in 2014. Now Ferm is on tour with an old friend in North Carolina to perform new original music. Host Frank Stasio talks to Ferm about his journey from farm boy to jazz icon. Ferm performs on the saxophone live in the studio with James Gilmore on guitar. The two will perform tonight at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro at 8 p.m. alongside Casey Toll on bass and Yan Westerlund on drums. Ferm and Gilmore will perform as a duo on Sunday, March 18 at Neptune’s Parlour in Raleigh.



