The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Overrated Flicks

a still of Tom Hanks from the movie Forrest Gump
Paramount Pictures
/
Tom Hanks played the role of Forrest Gump in the 1994 film of the same name. The movie has become an iconic piece of American culture.

The credits roll on the beloved, critically-acclaimed film you just watched, but, you aren't impressed. Confused thoughts flash through your head. Are you out of touch, or missing something? Finally, you settle on the most gratifying option: this movie is just overrated.

We've all watched a massively popular film only to scratch our heads and wonder what all the hype was about. Even though some films enjoy an almost mythical reputation, the reality is that no movie can please absolutely everyone.

For our next Movies on the Radio, we're talking about overrated movies. Do you despise "The Godfather?” Are you sick of hearing people drone on endlessly about "The Shawshank Redemption," or the black and white courtroom drama "12 Angry Men," or yet another one of Quentin Tarantino's blood-soaked crime capers?

If so, don't be ashamed of your contrarian opinion! Send us your pick for the most overrated film in history. Our film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will offer their analysis on listener picks and talk about the movies they think received excessive attention, acclaim or awards.

Send your overrated movie pick to SOT@wunc.org or tweet with #SOTmovie for a chance to be on the show!

Robert Kinlaw
Robert is a journalist and award-winning documentary filmmaker in the Triangle. He grew up in White Lake, a rural resort community in southeastern NC. The tales he heard about White Lake as a child would become the topic of his UNC-TV historical documentary, White Lake: Remembering the Nation's Safest Beach. In May 2017, he received a bachelor's degree in interactive multimedia from the Media and Journalism School at UNC-Chapel Hill with a minor in religious studies.
See stories by Robert Kinlaw
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio