The State of Things

Jphono1 From North Elementary To The Chervons

photo of four men in the woodsy sculpture from duke gardens
Kevin Clark
For more than a decade, John Harrison was the frontman for the indie-rock band North Elementary. He has since left that gig to work solo, which he says gives him more flexibility and creative freedom. 

He now creates under the name JPhono1 and has produced 4 releases that merge indie rock with the jam session style of the Grateful Dead. For John this work is all about exploring guitar styles and having the flexibility to create his art more organically, which might explain why Jphono1 is not just the name for his group, but the moniker for his visual art as well.  Harrison joins host Frank Stasio for conversation and live performance with his new band the Chevrons. He shares his inspiration for solo work and unpacks the unconventional nature of his songs.

JPhono1 and The Chevrons perform songs from their new record “Meadow Magic Hour at Snug Harbor in Charlotte on Friday, April 6. Their album release show is in Carrboro on Saturday, April 7 at the Cat’s Cradle Back Room. Jphono1 also performs at On Pop of the World Studios in Greensboro on Wednesday, April 11 and at Monstercade in Winston-Salem on Thursday, April 12.  

 

Jphono1 and The ChevronsJohn HarrisonLocal Music
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
