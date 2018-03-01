Democratic Leaders Call For Rep. Duane Hall To Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Democratic leaders in Raleigh are calling for one of their own to step down. According to reporting from left-leaning publication NC Policy Watch, five women say North Carolina Rep. Duane Hall (D-Wake) engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct. Hall denies the allegations, But Governor Cooper and other Democratic leaders say he must resign from his post.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii who has been reporting extensively on sexual misconduct within North Carolina politics.