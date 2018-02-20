Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

How Congolese Refugee Women Teamed Up In The Triad

promo2PIC11971_UMOJA-011-580x309_0.jpg
Martin W. Kane
/
UNC Greensboro
Natacha Nikokeza, Clementine Aulath, Dr. Sharon Morrison, and Dr. Holly Sienkiewicz join hands at the Umoja Women's Group which supports Central African refugees.

The rich resources of Congo are both a boon and a curse. Minerals like gold, silver, or coltan – a key component of cell phones and other electronic devices – are abundant. But their presence spurs corruption and resource battles among corporations, the government, and military groups. Congo was officially at war from 1996-2003, and the country continues to experience armed conflict.

In 2013, the Obama administration agreed to resettle 50,000 Congolese refugees in five years, and some of that population has settled in the Triad. In Greensboro, a group of refugee women from Congo and other Central African countries formed the Umoja Women’s Group to support one another through the transition process. The group is also supported by a team of scholars from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State A&T University.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Holly Sienkiewicz, director and research scientist at the Center for New North Carolinians at the University of North Carolina Greensboro; Natacha Nikokeza, program coordinator for community centers at UNCG’s Center for New North Carolinians and Burundi refugee; and Angelique Ndayisenga, a refugee from Congo and member of Umoja Women’s Group.

Tags

The State of ThingsRefugeesCongoconflict mineralsHolly SienkiewiczNatacha NikokezaAngelique NdayisengaUmoja Women's GroupUNCGGreensboroThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories