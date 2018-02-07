Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'Intelligently Ratchet' Talks Black History Month

Photo of two men and the 'Intelligently Ratchet' logo
Courtesy of Kevin Thomas
/

The Facebook live comedy and interview show “Intelligently Ratchet” hosts conversations that span politics, art and culture. Co-hosts Kevin “Kaze” Thomas and Karim “Bishop Omega” Jarrett set the tone for a program that is smart but approachable, and this month they are hosting a number of conversations to mark Black History Month.

Thomas speaks with host Frank Stasio about the history and value of the month, how school curriculums honor black leaders, and how black historical figures are appropriated to sell products. Thomas and Jarrett host a screening of the films “Wilmington on Fire” and “Black Beach/ White Beach” on Feb. 18 at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro. They will also speak at a forum for the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Douglass on Feb. 22 at the Chapel Hill Public Library.

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
