'Intelligently Ratchet' Talks Black History Month

The Facebook live comedy and interview show “Intelligently Ratchet” hosts conversations that span politics, art and culture. Co-hosts Kevin “Kaze” Thomas and Karim “Bishop Omega” Jarrett set the tone for a program that is smart but approachable, and this month they are hosting a number of conversations to mark Black History Month.

Thomas speaks with host Frank Stasio about the history and value of the month, how school curriculums honor black leaders, and how black historical figures are appropriated to sell products. Thomas and Jarrett host a screening of the films “Wilmington on Fire” and “Black Beach/ White Beach” on Feb. 18 at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro. They will also speak at a forum for the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Douglass on Feb. 22 at the Chapel Hill Public Library.