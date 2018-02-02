The Mysti Mayhem Trio Finds Its Soulful, Acoustic Sound

Growing up in a small town in the Poconos, singer-songwriter Mysti Mayhem knew her big dreams needed to find a big stage.

She moved to Florida, where she fell under the unlikely tutelage of the legendary Bo Diddley, whom she credits with bringing out the funk in her guitar and the soul in her voice. After a record deal and a European tour, Mayhem found herself depressed and with just enough money left for one more move. She put on a blindfold, threw a dart at a map and moved to where it hit: Durham. In North Carolina, she formed a trio with cellist Elana Scheiner and cajon player Brian Short. The three just released an eponymous new album and are at work on another.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Mysti Mayhem Trio about their sound and its genesis. The Mysti Mayhem Trio performs Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. at Crafty Beer Shop in Raleigh. Mysti Mayhem also performs solo on Friday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. at Niche Wine Lounge in Holly Springs, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 at Travania Italian Kitchen in Morrisville, at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Unity Center of Peace in Chapel Hill and at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Irregardless Café in Raleigh.

This program originally aired on Oct. 20, 2017.



