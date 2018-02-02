Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Mysti Mayhem Trio Finds Its Soulful, Acoustic Sound

mysti.png
Courtesy of Mysti Mayhem
/
The Mysti Mayhem Trio just released an album featuring guitar, cello and the cajon drum along with Mysti Mayhem's soulful vocals.

Growing up in a small town in the Poconos, singer-songwriter Mysti Mayhem knew her big dreams needed to find a big stage.

 

She moved to Florida, where she fell under the unlikely tutelage of the legendary Bo Diddley, whom she credits with bringing out the funk in her guitar and the soul in her voice. After a record deal and a European tour, Mayhem found herself depressed and with just enough money left for one more move. She put on a blindfold, threw a dart at a map and moved to where it hit: Durham. In North Carolina, she formed a trio with cellist Elana Scheiner and cajon player Brian Short. The three just released an eponymous new album and are at work on another.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Mysti Mayhem Trio about their sound and its genesis. The Mysti Mayhem Trio performs Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. at Crafty Beer Shop in Raleigh. Mysti Mayhem also performs solo on Friday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. at Niche Wine Lounge in Holly Springs, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 at Travania Italian Kitchen in Morrisville, at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Unity Center of Peace in Chapel Hill and at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Irregardless Café in Raleigh.

This program originally aired on Oct. 20, 2017.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMysti MayhemMysti Mayhem Trio
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio