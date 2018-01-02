Movies on the Radio: Money, Money, Money

They say money makes the world go 'round. We think it also makes for some great films. In this installment of Movies on the Radio, we're taking a look at movies about cold, hard cash.

Long before audiences got to know the "Wolf of Wall Street," money was the motivator for countless classic films. From grim tales of greedy gangsters like "Baby Face," "Scarface," and "Goodfellas" to the cheesy 80s film "They Live," which reminded viewers that "[Money] is your God," many directors have tackled the subject over the years. We'll be talking about who did it best with Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, and Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University.

What are your favorite films about money? We want to hear from you! Send your choices by email to sot@wunc.org or tweet us @state_of_things with #sotmovie. You could be featured in our next installment of Movies on the Radio!