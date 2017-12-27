From Turkish Cats To Nazi Attacks, Film Experts Pick The Best Movies Of 2017

2017 was a big year for new movie releases, but film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes managed to narrow down their lists of favorites to share.

Selections include “Kedi,” a documentary about the cats of Istanbul, Netflix original “Mudbound,” about two sharecropping families, and the box office-crushing release of “Wonder Woman.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about 2017 movies of note.

The Big Sick (2017)

3 Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Get Out (2017)

Mudbound (2017)

The Beguiled (2017)