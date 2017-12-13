NC Author Rebuilds A Shattered Civilization In ‘The Spark’

Society is split apart into nodes, tucked into different corners of the world and connected by a common road. It is a land where chaos rules, but with the help of the ‘Champions,’ civilization is taking hold once again.

This world was conjured up by Pittsboro-based science fiction writer David Drake in his new book “The Spark” (Baen/ 2017).

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Drake about the futuristic Arthurian retelling.

Drake also talks about his time in the military; his experience working as an attorney in Chapel Hill; and how writing is his weapon in his continued fight against post-traumatic stress disorder.



