The State of Things

NC Author Rebuilds A Shattered Civilization In ‘The Spark’

Society is split apart into nodes, tucked into different corners of the world and connected by a common road. It is a land where chaos rules, but with the help of the ‘Champions,’ civilization is taking hold once again. 

This world was conjured up by Pittsboro-based science fiction writer David Drake in his new book “The Spark” (Baen/ 2017).

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Drake about the futuristic Arthurian retelling.

Drake also talks about his time in the military; his experience working as an attorney in Chapel Hill; and how writing is his weapon in his continued fight against post-traumatic stress disorder.

 

David Drake'The Spark'science-fiction
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
