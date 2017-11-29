US Army Ordered To Notify Soldiers Used In Chemical Experiments

Starting in at least the 1920s, the U.S. Army recruited soldiers to test the effects of dangerous and powerful chemicals.

In response to a lawsuit initially launched by Frank Rochelle, a North Carolina veteran, a judge has ruled that the Army must notify soldiers who participated in the studies and provide accompanying medical care. The Army has started contacted the soldiers but they are not disclosing the substances each soldier was exposed to.

