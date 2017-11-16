Movies On The Radio: The Magic of Animation

Who would have thought that a distracted mouse piloting a steamboat could usher in a whole new genre of film? But Mickey Mouse’s famous appearance gave momentum to animator Walt Disney and opened up a universe of movie magic that seems to increase in technical complexity each decade.

Animated films from “Snow White” and “Toy Story” to “Avatar” give ever-more impressive effects and human qualities to characters we end up believing just as much as real actors.

So what do you think is the best animated movie? Whether it’s a sweet classic that takes you back or the newest CGI release to hit the multiplex, let us know which animated film you think achieved pixelated glory.

Send your choice for best animated movie by email to sot@wunc.org or tweet us at @state_of_things with #sotmovie and you could be featured in our next installment of Movies on the Radio.



