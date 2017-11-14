University Of North Carolina At Greensboro Celebrates Its 125th Year

The institution that would become the University of North Carolina at Greensboro opened its doors in 1892 to 198 young women. Today more than 20,000 students attend class, conduct research, play sports and live in 30 residence halls on a 210-acre campus.

The school has evolved not only in the students it admits — it began admitting African-Americans in 1956 and men in 1964— but in the ways it engages the community and prepares diverse students for a changing world and workplace. Host Frank Stasio talks with UNCG Chancellor Franklin Gilliam Jr. about how the university interacts with the community and supports minority and first generation students.

He also talks to alumni Jo Safrit (‘57), Tom Martin (‘70) and Justin Outling (‘05) about their experiences of the school and its transformations.