Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

ZenSoFly Expands Her Hip-House Prowess With ‘Sunflowers’

Zen Reyes, aka ZenSoFly
Courtesy of Zen Reyes
/
ZenSoFly
Artist Zen Reyes, aka ZenSoFly, is an NC local and part of the emerging music scene that combines hip-hop and EDM.

Growing up, Zen Reyes thought she would establish a career in the fashion industry. She spent some time studying fashion in New York City and figured she might become a designer one day. But eventually a different passion came calling and Reyes began producing and recording her own music under the name ZenSoFly. 

She still incorporates fashion into her artistic process, and in her latest EP “Sunflowers,” ZenSoFly adds hip-hop with electronic dance music to the mix. Host Frank Stasio talks with Reyes and music producer Max Lewis about “Sunflowers” and the hybrid of hip-hop and electronic dance music in the state.

She performs tonight at Arcana in Durham and Sunday, Nov. 12 at The Vault in Durham at 4 p.m.

 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsZen ReyesZen So Fly'Sunflowers'
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio