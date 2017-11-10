ZenSoFly Expands Her Hip-House Prowess With ‘Sunflowers’

Growing up, Zen Reyes thought she would establish a career in the fashion industry. She spent some time studying fashion in New York City and figured she might become a designer one day. But eventually a different passion came calling and Reyes began producing and recording her own music under the name ZenSoFly.

She still incorporates fashion into her artistic process, and in her latest EP “Sunflowers,” ZenSoFly adds hip-hop with electronic dance music to the mix. Host Frank Stasio talks with Reyes and music producer Max Lewis about “Sunflowers” and the hybrid of hip-hop and electronic dance music in the state.

She performs tonight at Arcana in Durham and Sunday, Nov. 12 at The Vault in Durham at 4 p.m.



